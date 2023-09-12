Home>>
Chinese doctors perform over 10,000 free cataract surgeries in Cambodia, Laos
(Xinhua) 16:46, September 12, 2023
NANNING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese doctors have performed a total of 10,059 surgeries at no cost to cataract patients in Cambodia and Laos, according to health authorities.
The surgeries were made under a medical aid program launched in May 2018 to eliminate cataract-induced blindness, which is part of a Belt and Road cooperation project carried out by south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
A total of 132 ophthalmology specialists from Guangxi have been sent in 19 batches to the two countries since then.
