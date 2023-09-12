Home>>
Chinese medical team secure mother and newborn's lives during quake aftershocks in Morocco
(People's Daily App) 14:57, September 12, 2023
A Chinese medical team dispatched to Rhamna Provincial Central Hospital in Ben Guerir, Morocco, on Saturday safely delivered a baby for a Moroccan mother, facing the threat of aftershocks as a powerful earthquake hit Morocco Friday night.
(Video source: China Central Television; produced by Li Yujing and Li Ruidi)
