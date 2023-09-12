Chinese medical team secure mother and newborn's lives during quake aftershocks in Morocco

(People's Daily App) 14:57, September 12, 2023

A Chinese medical team dispatched to Rhamna Provincial Central Hospital in Ben Guerir, Morocco, on Saturday safely delivered a baby for a Moroccan mother, facing the threat of aftershocks as a powerful earthquake hit Morocco Friday night.

(Video source: China Central Television; produced by Li Yujing and Li Ruidi)

