Chinese medical team imparts TCM knowledge to Namibian university students

Xinhua) 09:09, August 15, 2023

Students practice Baduanjin Qigong during a traditional Chinese medicine lecture at the University of Namibia in Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 14, 2023. The Chinese medical team in Namibia on Monday delivered a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to students from the University of Namibia, enabling them to have a better understanding of the TCM techniques. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

WINDHOEK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team in Namibia on Monday delivered a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to students from the University of Namibia, enabling them to have a better understanding of the TCM techniques.

During the lecture at the university's Confucius Institute, the Chinese doctors delved into the intricate details of TCM, in a move meant to enlighten and educate students more on the benefits as an alternative to other modern forms of treatments.

The Chinese team explained the uses of techniques like acupuncture and how and why it is administered, and how other techniques are combined to be more effective, like incorporating moxibustion with acupuncture as a natural means of treatment for various ailments.

The doctors also zoomed in on the benefits of TCM, saying it is considered to be milder and does not have strong side effects as some other medicine does.

During the lecture, the students had the opportunity to experience some of the techniques which included acupuncture, massages, moxibustion, and cupping.

Kaputuaza Mbuende, a sophomore, told Xinhua that the whole experience was fascinating. "This was my first experience to have acupuncture and I learned a lot from the history of the techniques," he said.

According to Mbuende, a couple of months ago he broke his forearm and since then it has been difficult to move some of his fingers due to the nerve damage caused by his injury.

"To be honest, after my (TCM) experience, I felt it easier to wiggle some of my fingers. It does work," he said, adding that he is going to embark on an extensive program to use TCM for his healing journey.

Monica-Clare Nyango, a student at the institute, said she was hesitant at first to try acupuncture as well as cupping as this was her first time experiencing the techniques.

"I feel relaxed, really at ease and I did enjoy all the procedures," she said after receiving some of the techniques. "I will recommend this form of therapy for pain relief and treatment of other forms of ailments."

China to date has sent a total of 15 medical teams to Namibia since its first mission in 1996. The medical teams have been committed to ensuring the health of the Namibian people while also maintaining the friendship between the two countries.

