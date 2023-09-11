Home>>
Cambodian PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:39, September 11, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will pay an official visit to China from Sept. 14 to 16, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
