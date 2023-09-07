China-Cambodia ties rock solid, set example for new type of int'l relations -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

JAKARTA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met here Wednesday with Cambodia's new Prime Minister Hun Manet, saying that bilateral ties have withstood changes in the international landscape, and remained rock-solid and unbreakable, setting an example for a new type of international relations.

The two heads of government met on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta, namely the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. It was also their first meeting.

China has been a trustworthy partner of Cambodia, and will, as always, firmly support Cambodia in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, and in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, Li said.

He called on the two sides to strengthen friendly exchanges, further synergize their development strategies and promote common development.

Li also urged the two countries to take the negotiation of the signing of a new action plan to build a China-Cambodia community with a shared future as an opportunity, and make all-round plans for bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation, so as to contribute to Cambodia's prosperity, development and long-term stability.

Both sides should, Li said, continue to work together to safeguard ASEAN centrality and keep regional cooperation on the right direction.

Hun Manet said since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 65 years ago, cooperation between the two countries has been fruitful, adding that China has been Cambodia's good friend and trustworthy partner.

The new government of Cambodia, he said, will continue to adhere to the principles and framework of Cambodia-China relations, and work with the Chinese side to push for new development of bilateral cooperation in all fields on the basis of the two countries' friendly ties jointly built by Cambodia's former Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

