Chinese medical aid team travels to Barbados

Xinhua) 10:40, September 09, 2023

CHONGQING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A medical team from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality departed for Barbados on Friday, aiming to provide medical aid for a one-year period.

The medical team, led by the first affiliated hospital of the Chongqing Medical University, is the sixth team dispatched by Chongqing to assist Barbados. The team includes experts in pediatrics, anesthesiology, nuclear medicine, acupuncture and other fields.

As of August this year, five teams of 44 people had been sent from Chongqing to the country. They dealt with more than 38,000 clinical cases, performed 1,323 operations, and introduced 145 new technologies in areas such as nuclear medicine and orthopedics.

This new team will seek to offer medical support in line with Barbados's medical needs and actual situation, and will promote exchanges involving many specialties such as anesthesiology and surgery.

