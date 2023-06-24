Chinese medical equipment praised at leading surgical congress in Rome
Photo taken on June 22, 2023 shows Chinese endoscopy provider Healnoc's endoscopy system featuring an innovative image sensor and monitoring solution exhibited during the 31st congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Zhou Xiaotian)
ROME, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Multiple Chinese medical equipment providers showcased their innovative products at a leading European congress on surgical techniques held here this week.
The 31st congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) ran from June 20 to 23, and brought together companies worldwide to exhibit and carry out clinical trials.
Chinese companies highlighted their latest advancements in endoscopy and surgical equipment.
Chinese endoscopy provider Healnoc conducted a surgical trial in Milan, with its latest endoscopy system featuring an innovative image sensor and monitoring solution.
Surgeon Luigi Boni from Policlinico in Milan, who led the trial, expressed his enthusiasm for Healnoc's endoscopy system.
"I must say that the video quality is extraordinary, even in full-screen mode. This is one of my favorite things about it," he said after the trial. Boni also highlighted the camera's lightweight design and durability.
"We have been adhering to independent research and development, aiming to achieve breakthroughs in every key technical aspect of imaging," Lihui Du, vice general manager of the company, told Xinhua.
People experience Chinese endoscopy provider Healnoc's endoscopy system featuring an innovative image sensor and monitoring solution during the 31st congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) in Rome, Italy, on June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Xiaotian)
