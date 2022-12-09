China cracks down on medical cosmetology violations

Head of a biotech company (3rd R) introduces a cosmetics production line to a market regulator and a bank staff member for loan application in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a campaign to crack down on illegal activities in the medical cosmetology sector across the country, the State Administration for Market Regulation said Thursday.

The campaign, jointly launched by 11 government agencies including the administration in September 2022, has focused on problems causing strong public concern, such as false propaganda, illegal medical practice, fake products and price fraud.

In accordance with laws and regulations, authorities have severely curbed illegal medical cosmetology services provided by institutions and individuals, as well as violations related to the use of drugs and medical devices in this field.

They have strictly regulated pricing in the sector and strengthened administration of imports of drugs and medical devices.

To improve the quality of the industry, measures have also been taken to further optimize relative regulations and to support the development of institutions operating in accordance with laws and regulations.

