China's futures market sees higher trading in November

Xinhua) 13:22, December 04, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market reported 3.95-percent year-on-year growth in trading turnover in November 2022, industrial data showed.

Total turnover reached 52.79 trillion yuan (about 7.48 trillion U.S. dollars) last month, up 58.09 percent from October, according to data from the China Futures Association.

The market's trading volume climbed 55.68 percent from a month earlier to 700 million lots, the data showed.

In the first 11 months of the year, trading was down 11.74 percent year on year to 6.1 billion lots, with a total turnover of 486.93 trillion yuan, the association said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)