Fresh cut flowers in northwest China provided for market at home and abroad

Xinhua) 08:40, November 08, 2022

A worker makes digital registration for flowers at a greenhouse in the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area in the provincial capital Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. Mass production of fresh cut flowers are provided for the market at home and abroad all-season from the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A worker picks flowers at a greenhouse in the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area in the provincial capital Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. Mass production of fresh cut flowers are provided for the market at home and abroad all-season from the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A worker waters flowers at a greenhouse in the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area in the provincial capital Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. Mass production of fresh cut flowers are provided for the market at home and abroad all-season from the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Workers process flowers at a workshop in the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area in the provincial capital Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. Mass production of fresh cut flowers are provided for the market at home and abroad all-season from the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A worker picks flowers at a greenhouse in the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area in the provincial capital Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. Mass production of fresh cut flowers are provided for the market at home and abroad all-season from the floriculture industrial base in Lanzhou New Area. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

