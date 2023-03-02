Chinese researchers develop 4D-printed shape memory polymer for medical devices

Xinhua) 14:31, March 02, 2023

LANZHOU, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a biodegradable shape memory polymer (SMP) using 4D-printing technology that is suitable for medical devices, according to the Lanzhou University.

Researchers from Lanzhou University Second Hospital and Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly carried out the study combining interdisciplinary research from materials science and clinical medicine.

They have also reported a 4D-printed shape memory inferior vena cava filters, an implantation device which can prevent the fatal pulmonary embolism, to exemplify the applicability of the biodegradable shape memory polymer in biomedical devices.

Biodegradable SMP with suitable transition temperatures and mechanical properties are in high demand in the biomedical field as deployable medical devices.

The new study provides a new biocompatible SMP and a new strategy for developing deployable medical devices.

The study results have been published in the journal of Materials &Design.

