Chinese representative elected as chairman of int'l medical device regulatory platform

Xinhua) 11:11, February 18, 2023

RIYADH, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- An official of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) was elected chairman of the 27th Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) as the 26th annual GHWP meeting concluded in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Thursday, the NMPA said in a statement on Friday.

Xu Jinghe, the NMPA deputy commissioner, said in his acceptance speech that his election demonstrates that China's well-organized medical device regulatory system and effective regulatory work are widely and highly recognized by the international community.

The GHWP is an international medical device regulatory and technological exchange platform involving the participation of regulatory authorities and industry representatives. Its predecessor was the Asian Harmonization Working Party and was officially renamed the GHWP in 2022.

