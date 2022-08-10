China strengthens monitoring production, storage of drugs in shortage

Xinhua) 08:53, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Relevant authorities in China have demanded efforts to enhance the monitoring of production and storage of medicines that are in short supply and medicines that have been selected for centralized procurement.

While strengthening information sharing, related authorities should improve their multi-tier management of medicines and instruct producers on submitting information and increasing production capacity, said a circular jointly issued by four state organs, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the National Medical Products Administration.

The list of medicines to be closely monitored will be open to further adjustment, as will producers, the circular said.

The MIIT said it would cooperate with relevant departments to analyze information related to medicine production and inventories, and to conduct regular examinations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)