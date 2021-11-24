China donates more medical supplies, equipment to Cambodia for COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 08:58, November 24, 2021

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese special plane carrying a new batch of medical supplies and equipment for the fight against COVID-19 arrived here on Tuesday.

The items were donated by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense to the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense.

A handover ceremony was made between Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh at the Phnom Penh International Airport.

Speaking at the event, Wang said the donated items included medical supplies and equipment as well as Chinese patent medicines such as Lianhua Qingwen capsules and Huashi Baidu granules.

"Joint effort between the two armies in the fight against COVID-19 has not only become a model of international military cooperation, but also made a positive contribution to the building of a China-Cambodia community with shared future," he said.

He said both Chinese and Cambodian armies have actively participated in the fight against the pandemic in their own countries and played an important role in protecting people's lives and health.

Gen. Banh said the donated items are very useful for Cambodian medical staff to trace COVID-19 suspected cases, to collect samples, to test for the virus and to treat the patients.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," he said. "China is a true ironclad friend, who always provides timely support to the Cambodian people and army at difficult times without any strings attached."

Meanwhile, he spoke highly of China's timey and regular supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia, saying that the supply had enabled the kingdom to reach a solid herd immunity earlier than planned.

The kingdom reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the national total caseload to 119,943, the MoH said, adding that four more fatalities had been recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 2,909.

Additional 34 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 116,320, it said.

