Home>>
China donates medical supplies to Laos
(Xinhua) 08:55, November 24, 2021
KUNMING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The department of boundary and ocean affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday donated a batch of epidemic prevention materials to three Laotian provinces that neighbor China.
The materials, including automatic nucleic acid extractors, medical oxygen generators and ventilators, will be delivered to Laos from the port of Mohan in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The ministry entrusted the foreign affairs office of the provincial government with delivering the materials to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the border areas of Laos.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trial completed for passenger service information system of China-Laos Railway Lao section
- Hainan launches cross-border trade platform for medical appliances IP
- China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand begin 111th joint Mekong River patrol
- Feature: China-Laos Railway, a green railway
- China-aided hospital handed over to Laos after 1st phase completed
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.