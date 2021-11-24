China donates medical supplies to Laos

Xinhua) 08:55, November 24, 2021

KUNMING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The department of boundary and ocean affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday donated a batch of epidemic prevention materials to three Laotian provinces that neighbor China.

The materials, including automatic nucleic acid extractors, medical oxygen generators and ventilators, will be delivered to Laos from the port of Mohan in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The ministry entrusted the foreign affairs office of the provincial government with delivering the materials to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the border areas of Laos.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)