Trial completed for passenger service information system of China-Laos Railway Lao section

Xinhua) 08:52, November 22, 2021

The ticket hall of the Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway is pictured in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 20, 2021. The trial operation of the passenger service information system has been completed for the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway, with all the 10 new terminals in Laos ready for service. The passenger service system, which was built by the electrification engineering branch of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and designed by China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group, mainly includes the ticket system, the integrated station management platform, the passenger broadcasting system, the integrated display system and the video surveillance system, among others, according to the railway builders. (LCRC/Handout via Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The trial operation of the passenger service information system has been completed for the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway, with all the 10 new terminals in Laos ready for service.

Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the trial operation of the system was completed on Saturday.

The passenger service system, which was built by the electrification engineering branch of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and designed by China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group, mainly includes the ticket system, the integrated station management platform, the passenger broadcasting system, the integrated display system and the video surveillance system, among others, according to the railway builders.

The passenger service facilities of all the 10 railway stations in Laos have passed trial operation, and railway staff have all been in place in every station, with some systems undergoing intensive adjustment as to make full preparations for the opening of the railway in December.

The China-Laos Railway is a docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards. The construction of the project started in December 2016.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)