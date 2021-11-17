China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand begin 111th joint Mekong River patrol

Xinhua) 09:49, November 17, 2021

KUNMING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday to conduct the 111th joint Mekong River patrol.

Two Chinese vessels departed for the patrol at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Jingha Port in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, said the Yunnan public security department.

Prior to the operation, the law enforcement authorities held video conferences to jointly analyze the current COVID-19 pandemic and public security situations in the river basin.

During the patrol, the four countries will carry out joint law enforcement activities in key waters of the river, and make every effort to ensure the security and stability of the river basin.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been carrying out joint patrols of the river since December 2011.

