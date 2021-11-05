China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 bln cubic meters of natural gas in Jan.-Sept.

Xinhua) 16:30, November 05, 2021

KUNMING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline has transported about 3.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first three quarters of 2021, up 4.2 percent year on year, the energy administration of southwest China's Yunnan Province said Friday.

Among the amount, Yunnan consumed nearly 1.8 billion cubic meters, up 8.1 percent year on year, the provincial energy administration said.

As of October this year, the China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline has transported a total of 32.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas since its operation in July 2013.

The 2,500-km natural gas pipeline starts from Myanmar's Kyaukpyu port. It enters China from the border city of Ruili, Yunnan, and passes through Guizhou Province and ends at Guigang City, Guangxi.

