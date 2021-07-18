3,000 tons of liquid oxygen from China arrive in Myanmar to help fight pandemic

Xinhua) 13:53, July 18, 2021

YANGON, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,000 tons of liquid oxygen from China arrived in Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay on Saturday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar.

The liquid oxygen purchased by Myanmar public welfare organizations was transported through the China-Myanmar border port, in efforts to help Myanmar fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic in Myanmar is getting worse, and the demand for liquid oxygen and other materials is urgent," the release said, adding the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar and China's Yunnan Province are working to ensure more anti-pandemic materials can enter Myanmar through border ports.

According to the figures by the Health and Sports Ministry, the country had reported a total of 218,739 COVID-19 positive cases with 4,536 related deaths as of late Friday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)