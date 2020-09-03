China, Myanmar vow to further advance ties, cooperation

Myanmar President U Win Myint (R) meets with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Sept. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

NAY PYI TAW, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi held separate meetings here Tuesday with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful visit to Myanmar this January has advanced the relations between the two countries into a new era, Yang said China is willing to work with Myanmar to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and jointly build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Yang called on the two countries to strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, advance cooperation projects of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, upgrade the bilateral trade and investment, accelerate the resumption of work and production, and jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties as well as the China-Myanmar Year of Culture and Tourism, the two countries should enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, the senior Chinese diplomat said.

Yang also said that China and Myanmar have been helping each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and China is willing to give priority to sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Myanmar once a vaccine is successfully developed.

Yang called on China, Myanmar and other related parties to bring innovation into their cooperation within the China-ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong frameworks and focus on the fight against COVID-19 and development so as to promote regional peace, stability and joint development.

Lauding support from Myanmar on issues concerning China's core interests, Yang said China will continue to support Myanmar's efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity.

As countries who had jointly initiated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China and Myanmar should firmly uphold international fairness and justice and practice multilateralism, the senior Chinese diplomat said.

Leaders from the Myanmar side appreciated support extended by China and commended China's constructive role in the country's peace process, saying that the bilateral relations are truly built on the basis of mutual understanding and respect.

Myanmar is willing to work with China to overcome the impact of the pandemic, deepen high-level exchanges, comprehensively push forward the construction of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, enhance communications and coordination in the international arena, and build a Myanmar-China community with a shared future, said the Myanmar leaders.

The Myanmar leaders said the two sides should work closely within the the ASEAN-China and Lancang-Mekong frameworks in pursuit of well-being of people in the region, and Myanmar always adheres to the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Yang also met with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing during his visit.