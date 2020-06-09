China donates more medical supplies to Myanmar to fight against COVID-19

YANGON, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has donated the fourth batch of medical supplies to Myanmar to assist in the fight against COVID-19, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

The medical supplies, including disposable masks, N95 masks, googles and personal protective equipment (PPEs), were handed over to the Myanmar side on Monday.

Noting that Monday marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Myanmar, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said he hoped that the donation could support Myanmar's efforts in fighting against the disease, adding that China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation and other pragmatic cooperation with Myanmar to benefit peoples of the two countries.

During the handover ceremony, Myanmar's Union Minister for Health and Sports Myint Htwe expressed gratitude for the Chinese government for donating medical supplies as well as sending medical expert teams earlier to help Myanmar in the prevention, treatment and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, Myanmar has reported 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths, according to latest figures released by the Health and Sports Ministry.