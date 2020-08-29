CNPC holds open day event on China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project

An open day on the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project was held by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Aug. 25. Themed “One Belt, One Future”, the online event highlighted the use of information technology and showcased the beautiful scenery of Myanmar and the construction site of the pipeline project.

Anti-pandemic stories and accounts of how CNPC is working with and supporting local development were also recounted at the event.

CNPC’s biggest project in Myanmar, the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipeline project, includes construction of the China-Myanmar oil and natural gas pipeline and the supporting Made Island crude oil port.

By this June, 33.12 million tons of crude oil and 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas had been transmitted through the pipeline.

The former oil terminal on the island has now evolved into a 300,000-ton large-scale modern crude oil port, and the pipeline project has become a symbol of trade and economic cooperation between China and Myanmar.

As a comprehensive international energy enterprise, CNPC has made full use of its advantages in integrated upstream and downstream enterprises to contribute to the development of the local energy industry.

CNPC has provided services for more than 60 countries as well as oil supplies and equipment for 78 countries and regions.

The company’s projects have generated more than $60 billion in taxes for the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and created nearly 100,000 stable jobs.

Moreover, CNPC always fulfils its public welfare responsibilities, benefiting more than 3 million people, a result of the win-win situations established between CNPC and various countries, partners and local communities.

According to Xu Wenrong, vice president of CNPC, the open day event is an innovative method of promoting the company to people in different countries.

Xu expressed his willingness to join hands with governments, partners and people from all walks of life and to deepen cooperation in more fields and at a high level in building an oil and gas community with shared interests and creating a bright energy future.

More open day activities on CNPC’s projects in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Central Asia and Russia are on the way, which will allow online participants to learn more about CNPC through social media both at home and abroad.