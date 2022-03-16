China approves fully bioabsorbable occluder for heart defects

March 16

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's National Medical Products Administration has issued marketing approval for a self-developed fully bioabsorbable occluder for ventricular septal defects, according to the Fuwai Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Ventricular septal defects are a common form of congenital heart disease, and can cause pulmonary arterial hypertension and pose a threat to life.

The novel occluder developed by Chinese medics is made using biodegradable materials. It is gradually replaced by the body's own tissue and degrades over time, serving as a temporary "bridge" for the heart to repair itself, according to Fuwai Hospital, also the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases.

Interventional closure is a common method used to treat ventricular septal defects, and it has the advantages of decreased trauma and a quick recovery period, whereas traditional metal occluders are designed to stay permanently in the body, which is likely to lead to long-term complications, said Pan Xiangbin, director of the structural heart disease center of Fuwai Hospital.

The ultrasound-guided intervention technology developed at Fuwai Hospital can replace radiation-guided technology, as it is able to detect non-metal fully bioabsorbable materials implanted into the human body, thus removing a key obstacle in the development of such occluders, said Hu Shengshou, head of the hospital.

