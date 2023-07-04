China has 40 national-level medical emergency response teams: NHC

Xinhua) 09:58, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China now has 40 national-level medical emergency response teams and 6,500 medical emergency response teams at the provincial, municipal and county level, the National Health Commission (NHC) said at a press conference Monday.

The NHC and the National Development and Reform Commission have been jointly promoting the construction of emergency medical aid bases and bases for major infectious disease prevention and treatment, according to the press conference.

In its "Healthy China 2030" outline, China plans to set up a nationwide emergency medical network by 2030, with the country's capabilities in emergency health response and emergency medical aid reaching the level of developed countries.

