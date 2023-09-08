Home>>
Infographics: Beauty along the Belt and Road
(People's Daily Online) 18:11, September 08, 2023
From bustling docks to the China-Europe Railway Express, often called the "steel camel fleet"; from vivid pottery figurines to vegetables cultivated in smart greenhouses; from the grand Danxia landscapes to the captivating music and dances of the Twelve Muqam – join us in experiencing the unmatched splendor along the Belt and Road.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRI bears rich fruits in economic, trade cooperation over past decade
- Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 5: BRI livelihood projects bringing benefits to all
- Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 4: Sustainable development making growth greener
- Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 6: Forging a closer people-to-people bond through mutual learning among civilizations
- Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 3: Intelligent development leading to new opportunities
- Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 2: Energy cooperation yielding fruits of common prosperity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.