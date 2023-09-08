Languages

Friday, September 08, 2023

Infographics: Beauty along the Belt and Road

(People's Daily Online) 18:11, September 08, 2023

From bustling docks to the China-Europe Railway Express, often called the "steel camel fleet"; from vivid pottery figurines to vegetables cultivated in smart greenhouses; from the grand Danxia landscapes to the captivating music and dances of the Twelve Muqam – join us in experiencing the unmatched splendor along the Belt and Road.


