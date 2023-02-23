Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 5: BRI livelihood projects bringing benefits to all

People's Daily Online) 16:48, February 23, 2023

As a project with common prosperity as a core value, the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) has brought happiness to people from countries along the routes through the construction of modern schools, high quality housing, economic development zones and new roads, as well as the creation of a plenty of job opportunities for local people, winning widespread praise from the local communities. Take a look at this video to learn more about the BRI projects’ impact on the quality of life of those who benefit from these new developments.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)