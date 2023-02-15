Senior Chinese official addresses forum for Belt and Road media exchanges

Xinhua) 09:59, February 15, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei addressed an international forum for media exchanges among Belt and Road countries in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had become a widely welcomed global public good over the past 10 years. He called on media outlets to "actively spread the concepts of jointly seizing opportunities, meeting challenges, and realizing greater prosperity."

Li said China will stay firmly on the path of peaceful development, remain committed to a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, boost high-quality development of the BRI, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Over 120 guests from 54 mainstream media outlets in 33 countries and regions attended the forum, organized by China Media Group, either in person or via video link.

