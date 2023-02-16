Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 1: A thoroughfare to connectivity and win-win cooperation

People's Daily Online) 10:48, February 16, 2023

"Thank you, China." "Thank you, Belt and Road Initiative." These heartfelt expressions of thanks expressed by foreign citizens toward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in this video reflect the real and meaningful improvements to the lives of people of foreign countries participating in the BRI. Take a look at this video to see how the BRI has improved the local transportation conditions in foreign countries through the construction of railways, subways, highways and rural roads, plus other BRI success stories.

