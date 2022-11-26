Chinese political advisors discuss people-to-people connectivity along Belt and Road

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a biweekly consultation session held by the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Friday discussed measures to strengthen people-to-people connectivity on the Belt and Road at a consultation session in Beijing.

The biweekly session was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the session.

To lay a solid social foundation for high-quality Belt and Road development, cooperation in all fields should attach importance to enhancing friendships between countries and strengthening people-to-people bonds, and a problem-oriented approach should be adopted for work in all areas, Wang said.

Ten political advisors made proposals at the session, and 30 political advisors voiced their opinions via a CPPCC working platform.

Cooperation between China and Belt and Road countries has brought tangible benefits to countries along the Belt and Road and built a sound foundation for people-to-people connectivity, the political advisors said. The COVID-19 pandemic and the complex external environment pose new challenges to people-to-people exchanges between the countries, they said.

They called for the promotion of policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade and financial integration. This promotion should be based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contributions, shared benefits, and integrating economic and social benefits, in order to focus cooperation on improving people's livelihoods and increasing solidarity.

