Belt and Road News Network Second Council Meeting held in Beijing

The Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Second Council Meeting was held on Dec. 19 in Beijing. Representatives of 38 council members of the BRNN from 23 countries took part in the meeting online or offline.

Photo shows the venue for the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Second Council Meeting in Beijing. (China Economic Weekly/Xiao Yi)

Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting via video link.

The BRNN was established at the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li pointed out, stressing that the media has a strong influence on public opinion and plays an important role in enhancing people-to-people bonds.

In order to create a new chapter of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, media outlets of various countries should stick to solidarity and cooperation and make new contributions to carrying forward the Silk Road spirit, prioritize development and make new accomplishments in telling stories of the Silk Road, and carry out heart-to-heart exchanges so as to make new progress in deepening the Silk Road friendship.

As the BRNN council chair, People’s Daily delivered a report on the work of the first BRNN council at the meeting. Representatives of the council members of the BRNN expressed their opinions and made suggestions on how to give better play to the BRNN and better promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

The meeting also announced the winners of the first Silk Road Global News Awards. A total of 19 works won five types of awards, including the In-depth Reporting Award, Commentary Award, Press Photo Award, Press Video Award, and the Short Video Award on the fight against COVID-19.

“Kazakhstan Belt and Road Initiative: The Road to Somewhere,” a news report written by Chris Wright from the U.K., won the In-depth Reporting Award; a work titled “Fighting BRI is Fighting Africa,” submitted by Mubarak Mugabo from Uganda, won the Commentary Award; an entry titled “My parents are ornithologists,” which was created by Svetlana Tarasova from Russia, won the Press Photo Award; and Mushahid Hussain Syed, head of Pakistan’s Friends of Silk Road club and chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, was granted the Special Contribution Award.

The BRNN held its first council meeting on April 23, 2019. Carrying forward the Silk Road spirit, the BRNN has strengthened communication and cooperation with various parties and made active efforts to spread stories of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promoting understanding and public support for cooperation under the framework of the BRI.

