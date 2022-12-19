Home>>
Winners’ list of 1st Silk Road Global News Awards unveiled
(People's Daily Online) 22:04, December 19, 2022
Photo shows the venue for the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Second Council Meeting in Beijing. (China Economic Weekly/Xiao Yi)
The Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) Second Council Meeting held on the evening of Dec. 19 made its final appraisal of the shortlisted works for the first Silk Road Global News Awards, and officially unveiled the winners’ list of the awards.
