Senior Chinese official addresses Belt and Road News Network Second Council Meeting
(Xinhua) 09:35, December 20, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei addressed via video link the Belt and Road News Network Second Council Meeting held Monday in Beijing.
Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, called on media outlets to contribute more to carrying forward the silk road spirit and make new accomplishments in telling stories of the silk road and enhancing the silk road friendship.
Representatives of 38 council members from 23 countries participated in the meeting, online and offline.
