Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 3: Intelligent development leading to new opportunities

People's Daily Online) 15:43, February 20, 2023

When you think of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), what comes to mind? This video introduces some intelligent projects carried out under the framework of the BRI that have created new opportunities for the transformation of Chinese enterprises, foreign-funded enterprises in China, and Chinese enterprises operating their businesses overseas. This video is your quick and comprehensive explainer on how these enterprises have pursued betterment, transformation, and enjoyed the mutual benefits of their success together.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)