Scholarly book launched in Malaysia to mark 10th BRI anniversary

Xinhua) 10:16, January 10, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Academics and officials marked the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on Monday with the launch of a scholarly book on the connectivity framework.

The "Walk Along the Road: Ten Years of BRI" has compiled more than 100 reviews on the BRI by a group of scholars across Malaysia's universities in Chinese, Malay and English languages, which will allow readers in Malaysia to understand the BRI from multiple perspectives, the organizer said in a statement.

Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a brief video message "This year marks the 10 years anniversary of BRI. It is indeed a significant milestone and fruitful journey for China, but also the countries along the BRI, including Malaysia."

He conveyed his desire to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties under the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership, and open up broader development prospects for bilateral cooperation.

In his remarks at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said publication of this book is right on time.

Since 2013, China has been upholding the aspiration of building a human community with a shared future and adhering to principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. China has been working together with Malaysia and other partners in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said the ambassador.

An increasing number of Chinese companies has been investing in Malaysia, especially in emerging industries such as e-commerce, digital economy, and green development, among others, he said.

The ambassador cited the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), the flagship projects of China-Malaysia Belt and Road cooperation, as some of the successes of Malaysia's participation in the BRI, both of which have brought economic benefits to and created jobs in Malaysia.

The book launching ceremony was organized by the Southeast Asia Research Centre for Humanities and Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT), co-organized by the Association of Belt and Road Malaysia and supported by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.

TARUMT board of governors chairman Liow Tiong Lai thanked the scholars for making a great wealth of information on the BRI accessible to the Malaysian public.

"It is vital having this info easy to understand and accessible for the public," he said, adding he looked forward to seeing Malaysia and China work together to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)