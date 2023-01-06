Belt and Road 2022 in numbers

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:00, January 06, 2023

2022 marks the 9th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past year, the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road has made remarkable achievements. This graphic will provide some important figures when the BRI gained momentum.

