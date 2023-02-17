Home>>
Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 2: Energy cooperation yielding fruits of common prosperity
Energy cooperation plays an important role in strengthening connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese engineers and their foreign counterparts have created unforgettable memories working to implement green energy projects, sowing the seeds of mutual benefit for China and countries along the Belt and Road. These projects have also provided job opportunities for the local workforce, aligning with the BRI's mission and spirit of creating a path toward common prosperity and development.
