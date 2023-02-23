Home>>
Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 4: Sustainable development making growth greener
(People's Daily Online) 16:48, February 23, 2023
When it comes to green energy generation projects built by Chinese enterprises in countries along the Belt and Road, there are almost too many to count. By tapping the abundant renewable and clean energy resources in these countries, the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) projects have not only provided clean and convenient energy for local residents, but also created job opportunities for local workforces. Watch this video for more about green and sustainable development along the BRI routes.
