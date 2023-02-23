Building Belt and Road for win-win development Episode 6: Forging a closer people-to-people bond through mutual learning among civilizations

People's Daily Online) 16:48, February 23, 2023

"Long live our friendship!" The Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) is a project with friendship and mutual learning among different civilizations as a core value. Despite geographical separation, China and countries along the routes see close people-to-people connectivity through the many cooperative projects the BRI brings. This video has more stories about how mutual learning has led to shared growth for those involved in joint construction of the Belt and Road.

