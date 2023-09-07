Diving creates waves in Tianjin

Visitors watch as an elderly resident dives into the Haihe River from the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. An intrepid group of elderly individuals in northern China's Tianjin has recently sparked both curiosity and concern with their unique approach to the sport of diving. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Rescuers are seen among the people to ensure the safety of the divers and the audience at the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Young people join in the diving activity at the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

People gather around the Shizilin Bridge to watch "diving performance" in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

A local senior citizen assists in maintaining order on the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

Divers get onto the bank of the Haihe River at the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

A senior woman shows her skill at the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

A site is set for visitors to take bottled water for free near the Shizilin Bridge in Tianjin on Sept 5, 2023. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

