Museum in Tianjin applies technology to provide visitors with immersive experience

Xinhua) 08:42, August 28, 2023

People interacts with virtual marine organisms at a whale-themed exhibition of National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 26, 2023. The National Maritime Museum of China is a national-level, comprehensive marine museum that integrates collections, displays, research, and education in China. This summer, it has applied digital technology such as digital projection and AI interaction to a whale-themed exhibition to provide visitors with an immersive experience. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit a whale-themed exhibition of National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People view virtual whales at a whale-themed exhibition of National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch a video at a whale-themed exhibition of National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

