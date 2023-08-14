Cultural tours light up nightlife

Xinhua) 16:37, August 14, 2023

XI'AN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- As the sun was just beginning to set, tourists Chen Bing and Li Jun started their evening explorations with a museum in the ancient city of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The two enjoyed an exhibition featuring Italian contemporary art at the Xi'an Art Museum before heading to the Grand Tang Mall, a famed pedestrian zone in the same block.

"We've heard that the art museum has extended the opening hours to 10 p.m., so we decided to visit here first before enjoying the night scene of the Grand Tang Mall when the illuminations are all on," said Chen, who hails from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

During the peak summer travel season, many popular tourist destinations in China have experienced overwhelming crowds, making it challenging for tourists to secure tickets. Given these circumstances, cultural venues in many places have recently announced extended opening hours, allowing people to explore during the evening hours.

For instance, the Shaanxi History Museum has extended the opening hours to 8 p.m. every Sunday since mid-July, while the Beijing-based National Museum of Classic Books has decided to stay open until 8 p.m. from July 18 to Aug. 27, featuring a range of nighttime activities.

In ancient China, a tradition of night tours, entertainment and banquets thrived. When night fell, people would engage in activities such as reciting poems, appreciating the moon's beauty and engaging in tea-fueled conversations, said Wang Bin, curator of the Tang West Market Museum, a private on-site museum in Xi'an featuring the culture of the Silk Road.

"We integrate these cultural elements into the activities so that children can fully immerse themselves in the nocturnal experiences of ancient civilizations right at the original West Market site, and this approach has been welcomed by both parents and children," Wang said.

Cui Yan, a professor engaged in cultural tourism research at Xi'an University of Science and Technology, said the temperature is more comfortable when traveling at night during the scorching summer, and the extended opening hours of cultural venues have provided more choices for locals as well as tourists to enjoy the night.

To meet people's growing demand for night travel, China has vigorously developed a night culture and a night tourism economy in recent years, with some places winning fame for night fairs and performances. Even at 10:30 p.m., subways in many cities remain bustling with people and the night fairs continue to buzz with diners.

According to Cui, nighttime cultural excursions have changed the conventional tourism model of "traveling during the day and sleeping at night," infusing vitality into people's nightlife. This shift has contributed to increased nighttime spending, fostering growth across sectors such as performances, catering, entertainment and accommodation.

