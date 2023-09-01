China Tourism Industry Expo to open in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:30, September 01, 2023

Staff members work in the outdoor exhibition area of the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, scheduled from Sept. 1 to 3, aims to present comprehensive achievements and cutting-edge technologies in the development of smart tourism by displaying the latest applications of digital services and intelligent tourism equipment.

The expo has taken place in Tianjin annually since 2009. It has become a platform for exhibitions, business negotiations, and trading in the tourism industry, promoting domestic and foreign tourism industry exchanges and cooperation.

Guests and members of the press visit the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members make preparations at the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member works at the Tianjin pavilion of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition at the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A member of the press is seen in the outdoor exhibition area of the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member works at the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Participants enter the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin), venue of the 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

