"Nihao China" tourism logo unveiled in Australia's Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A tourism logo featuring a cartoon panda, "Nihao China," was unveiled on Thursday at a promotional activity in the Australian city of Sydney, where local practitioners also learned about the latest development of cashless payment in China.

Held at the China Cultural Center in Sydney, the promotion invited over 60 representatives from tourism-related institutions, including the China National Tourist Office, major Chinese airlines and banks, as well as travel agencies.

Huang Jin, assistant director of the China National Tourist Office in Sydney, made a detailed introduction of the tourism logo which consisted of a chubby cartoon panda, the colorful letters of "Nihao China" and a traditional Chinese seal.

"All these elements come together to form a logo and deliver a global message from China to the whole world that China is reopening and welcoming all friends from near and afar," said Huang.

Besides, participants were able to keep abreast of some convenient payment options popular in China, such as paying with a QR Code.

Mark Haddad, a business development manager at a Sydney-based travel agency, told Xinhua that it was quite nice to see the new logo and also know that customers do not need to carry cash while enjoying their trip in China.

"We're finding future bookings are starting to pick up," said Haddad, adding that a lot of people expressed their interest in looking for "new experiences of different regions" in China.

Working in the tourism industry for over 35 years, Haddad observed that many Australians have a growing desire to visit China's mountainous areas.

"Now they're looking at places like Guilin, and they're looking at the Yangtze River, the Pearl River Delta - all of the new areas that most people didn't think of back in the old days," he said.

