Deals totaling 2 bln USD inked at West China Culture Industries Expo

Xinhua) 10:48, August 22, 2023

XI'AN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 29 major culture and tourism projects with a combined investment of 14.35 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) were inked at a cultural industries expo held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, organizers have said.

The 10th West China Culture Industries Expo and 2023 Xi'an Silk Road International Tourism Expo concluded on Sunday, reporting onsite cultural and tourism product sales of over 60 million yuan.

Delegations from 20 countries, including France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Poland, and over 20 provincial-level regions across China participated in the four-day event. It attracted over 700 cultural and tourism enterprises, 9,800 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors. Countries such as Fiji, Croatia, Jordan, the Philippines and Cambodia also promoted their unique tourism resources.

