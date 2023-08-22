Deals totaling 2 bln USD inked at West China Culture Industries Expo
XI'AN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 29 major culture and tourism projects with a combined investment of 14.35 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) were inked at a cultural industries expo held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, organizers have said.
The 10th West China Culture Industries Expo and 2023 Xi'an Silk Road International Tourism Expo concluded on Sunday, reporting onsite cultural and tourism product sales of over 60 million yuan.
Delegations from 20 countries, including France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Poland, and over 20 provincial-level regions across China participated in the four-day event. It attracted over 700 cultural and tourism enterprises, 9,800 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors. Countries such as Fiji, Croatia, Jordan, the Philippines and Cambodia also promoted their unique tourism resources.
Photos
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
- In pics: Autumn harvest in SW China's Sichuan
Related Stories
- Nearly 30,000 Chinese tourists visit Sri Lanka
- Türkiye, China pledge to boost cooperation in tourism
- Morocco looks forward to return of Chinese tourists: local media
- China holds cultural and tourism event in L.A. following resumption of group tours
- Saudi Arabia seeks to attract 4 mln Chinese visitors by 2030
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.