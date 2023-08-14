China holds cultural and tourism event in L.A. following resumption of group tours

Xinhua) 13:06, August 14, 2023

A dancer performs during a Chinese cultural tourism promotion activity in Los Angeles, the United States, Aug. 11, 2023. A Chinese cultural tourism promotion activity was held in the western U.S. city of Los Angeles on Friday, aimed at promoting bilateral tourism and cultural exchanges. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese cultural tourism promotion activity was held in the western U.S. city of Los Angeles on Friday, aimed at promoting bilateral tourism and cultural exchanges.

The event was held during "Nihao China!," a 2023 Yellow River-themed tourism overseas promotions season, USA special, featuring a photo exhibition and presentation of the glamorous Yellow River culture.

During the event, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun underscored the significance of exchanges and cooperation in the areas of tourism as an integral part of China-U.S. economic and trade relations and a great opportunity for deeper understanding between the two peoples.

Adam Burke, head of the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, said tourism is "the bridge that builds up the people-to-people exchanges."

"When you think about the shared experiences, it's the people-to-people exchanges that brought our cultures so close together," he said.

"You probably all know the quote by the noted American writer Mark Twain who said Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness. It's only through people-to-people exchanges, through dialogue, that we understand we have far more in common than anything that may divide us."

China on Thursday announced the resumption of group tours to dozens of more overseas destinations, including Japan, Britain, the United States and Australia.

This year's Yellow River edition was rolled out as part of an effort to promote cultural exchanges between the provinces and regions along the Yellow River and countries across the world and to boost tourism.

Around 200 business leaders, tourism industry executives, and government officials from both countries attended the event.

