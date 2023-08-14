Xinhua president meets AP counterpart

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Daisy Veerasingham, president and CEO of the Associated Press (AP), in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Daisy Veerasingham, president and CEO of the Associated Press (AP), here on Sunday.

Noting the long-term friendly and cooperative relationship Xinhua and AP have maintained, Fu expressed the hope that the two sides will further strengthen communication and exchanges, and continue to report China-U.S. relations comprehensively, objectively and accurately.

Fu called on the two sides to further consolidate and enhance cooperation in text news exchange and photo distribution, and continue to deepen cooperation on commercial promotion.

During the meeting, Fu talked about the progress of the fifth World Media Summit, which will be held later this year. He said that Xinhua stands ready to work with AP to promote the development of the summit and make it an effective platform for global media exchanges and mutual learning.

For her part, Veerasingham commended the history of cooperation between AP and Xinhua for more than 50 years. She said that AP is open to discussions with Xinhua in areas including news exchanges and commercial promotion.

