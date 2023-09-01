Home>>
China responds with reciprocal visa curbs over accusations of alleged 'forced assimilation' in Tibet: Foreign Ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:25, September 01, 2023
China will reciprocate by imposing visa restrictions on US individuals who have been spreading false information and interfering in Tibet-related issues, in line with the law, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
