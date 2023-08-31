Tibetan incense brings wealth to town of SW China's Xizang

Photo shows a family workshop of Tibetan incense-making in Thonpa town, Nyemo county, Lhasa city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Known as the cradle of Tibetan incense, Thonpa town, Nyemo county, Lhasa city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has a history of Tibetan incense-making spanning thousands of years.

The county has since made innovations on the operating mode, and improved the operational level of cooperatives, generating wealth to local people by developing this national-level intangible cultural heritage item.

In the first half of 2023, the total output of Tibetan incense of the town was worth about 14.19 million yuan ($1.95 million), and revenue reached 9.17 million yuan. The industry helped 282 Tibetan incense-making households gain an extra 32,517 yuan on average.

In recent years, Nyemo county has leveraged its advantage in Tibetan incense, and built hand-made production centers, research and development centers, exhibition halls and modern industrial parks of Tibetan incense, enabling more local people to benefit from the Tibetan incense industry.

