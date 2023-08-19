Nighttime economy boosted in Xuan'en County, C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 15:50, August 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of Fengyu bridge over the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a fountain show on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows people taking bamboo rafts on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023 shows a view of Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A child buys snacks at a night fair in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 18, 2023. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People enjoy the night view along the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 18, 2023. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

People take bamboo rafts on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 18, 2023. A series of activities have been held to boost the nighttime economy in the scenic area of Xuan'en County including sightseeing trips on the Gongshui River and night fairs along the river. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

