NW China's Yinchuan makes efforts to bolster nighttime economy

Xinhua) 08:34, May 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 2, 2023 shows Jingde night market in Xingqing District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Yinchuan has been making efforts to bolster its nighttime economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Tourists select goods at a night market in Jinfeng District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 2, 2023. Yinchuan has been making efforts to bolster its nighttime economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Tourists visit Huaiyuan night market in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 1, 2023. Yinchuan has been making efforts to bolster its nighttime economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Tourists select goods at a night market in Jinfeng District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 2, 2023. Yinchuan has been making efforts to bolster its nighttime economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A vendor cooks snacks at a market in Jinfeng District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 2, 2023. Yinchuan has been making efforts to bolster its nighttime economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

